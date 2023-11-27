Remember Isco? His latest f*ckery has sent an opponent to an early grave

Like a marathon runner overcoming mental and physical fatigue to complete the course, or the career of Bruce Forsyth, there’s nothing quite as life-affirming as a second wind.

While breaking into the upper echelons of your profession might feel like the hard bit – and, for many, it is – remaining there as the years batter your spirit is the real quiz.

And returning to your best form long after being written off by all and sundry is even sweeter still, the metaphorical cherry on top of a Mr Kipling special.

You’re unlikely to find one of Kipling’s exceedingly good cakes in deepest Seville, but the renaissance of Isco this season is arguably even more delicious.

