Remember Marco Asensio? He’s already made the most brain-melting assist of 2024

The New Year is always welcomed in around the world with dazzling fireworks displays, but Marco Asensio decided he’d trump them all to get 2024 off to a flyer for Paris Saint-Germain.

Not to sound too Peter Kay, but who remembers Asensio? Bursting onto the scene at Real Madrid after signing from Mallorca and becoming one of the game’s most promising young talents, only for injuries to stunt his progress completely.

The game began to pass him by somewhat, but despite eventually recovering some of his best form in the final few years of his time in Madrid, the Spaniard decided to turn his back on Los Blancos and look further afield.

