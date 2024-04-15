Remembering Bayer Leverkusen’s incredible run of near misses in the early 2000s

Bayer Leverkusen are not the most popular club in Germany, but it is still hard not to feel sorry for those involved in their famous run of near misses.

We’ve previously looked at some of the best players not to win a major trophy – but what about generations of teams?

You’d struggle to beat the Leverkusen side of 1997-2002; they finished as runners-up in four Bundesliga campaigns, a German Cup, and the Champions League, managing all three in the space of just 11 days in 2002.

Their reputation as the nearly-men of German football has even earned them the nickname ‘Neverkusen’.

For the full article, please click here.