‘He’s repaid the price tag’ – Chelsea finally get one right as costly signing is ‘their best player’

Stuart Pearce feels Cole Palmer has already “repaid the price tag” that Chelsea dropped on him from Manchester City, as he’s “head and shoulders their best player.”

Palmer is Chelsea’s top scorer this term alongside Nicolas Jackson. Both men have scored eight goals in all competitions, but the Englishman has chipped in with six assists; his 14 goal contributions put him top of that metric by four.

His tally includes two goals and an assist against Luton last time out. The goal saw him ooze composure, when he rolled the ball round the goalkeeper, sent a defender the wrong way and calmly slotted home.

Pearce felt it was a fantastic finish, but Palmer had already been showing he was Chelsea’s best player before he topped off the great performance.

“This is a great finish. I think pre the two goals, he has been head and shoulders their best player,” Pearce said on Premier League Productions.

That would be hard for anyone to argue given how much of an impact Palmer is having in terms of goals and assists. He’s only two goals shy of beating last season’s Blues’ goals record of 10.

That highlights how much Chelsea have needed him. It raised eyebrows when City agreed to sell him in the summer, as he could have had the same impact for them down the line.

“When he signed from Manchester City. A couple of things sprung to mind,” Pearce said.

“A) Why have Manchester City let one of their aspiring youngsters go and the price tag? But I tell you what, he has repaid the price tag straightaway with his six months so far.”

Indeed, shelling £45million was a risk for a player who’d played just 14 times in the league last season, and started just two of those.

Chelsea have parted with £1billion in the last three transfer windows, and a lot of those players have not lived up to expectation, but they’ve absolutely got one right in Palmer, and the risk is paying off so far, and looks like it will continue to.

