Bruno Guimaraes will only be sold if his release clause is paid

Newcastle United are ‘adamant’ Bruno Guimaraes will ‘remain at the club’, unless a club triggers the £100million release clause in his contract, according to reports.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022, becoming one of the first statement signings in the club’s era under their Saudi Arabian owners.

He impressed massively in his first half-season at St James’ Park before helping the club qualify for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish in 2022/23.

This season was disappointing for Newcastle but Guimaraes still impressed as Eddie Howe led them to seventh in the Premier League.

The Geordies thought they secured Europa Conference League qualification through their league finish but Manchester United surprisingly winning the FA Cup cost them European football.

The lack of continental football could see either Guimaraes or fellow star Alexander Isak leave the club this summer.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with both players but there is more interest in the former, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City all reportedly keen.

The Brazilian international has a £100m release clause in his contract and it looks like that being triggered is the only way he leaves this summer.

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay such a big fee in one go but Newcastle are expected to stand firm in their stance that the 26-year-old will not leave for a penny less.

Bruno Guimaraes ‘happy at Newcastle’ amid Arsenal interest

A report from Football Insider states that Newcastle are ‘adamant’ they will not be selling Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, despite their failure to qualify for Europe.

Available for £100m, Guimaraes’ release clause expires at the end of June, meaning a deal has to be struck before July 1.

In a boost to the Magpies, it is claimed that ‘missing out on Conference League football is unlikely to have a bearing on Guimaraes’ future if that clause is not activated’.

The former Lyon midfielder is said to be ‘happy with the club’s progress’ and ‘settled on Tyneside’, with confidence growing that he ‘will stay’.

Speaking earlier this month, Newcastle head coach Howe said he is “desperate to keep” Guimaraes at the club.

After the player spent a long time waving to the traveling supporters following his side’s win at Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season, Howe said: “I don’t think it’s a wave goodbye.

“I think Bruno probably does that many times.

“But I think it can be interpreted in a way if people watching decide that to be the case.

“Certainly from my side, I hope it’s not. He’s integral to what we are doing. He’s an inspirational player and we are desperate to keep him.”

