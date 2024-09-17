AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool: Slot’s side overcome early setback in dominant win over Euro giants

Liverpool fell behind early on against AC Milan but Arne Slot’s side responded brilliantly as they ran out deserving 3-1 winners at the San Siro.

Arne Slot suffered his first loss as Liverpool boss at the weekend against Nottingham Forest and former Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic fired AC Milan in front inside the opening ten minutes on Tuesday night.

However, Liverpool responded brilliant to falling behind as they dominated the remainder of the match as they earned a valuable 3-1 win in their Champions League opener.

Headers from Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk turned the game around before the break and Dominic Szoboszlai netted Liverpool’s third in the second half.

More to follow…