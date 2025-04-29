An early goal from Ousmane Dembele was enough for Paris Saint-Germain to secure a huge victory at Arsenal in a tense Champions League semi-final first leg.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was without the suspended Thomas Partey for Tuesday’s home match against PSG, while Jorginho was not passed fit to feature.

Partey’s absence forced Arteta to move Mikel Merino back to midfield next to Declan Rice, with Leandro Trossard starting up front.

Luis Enrique’s front three was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Dembele and Desire Doue as Bradley Barcola started on the bench.

PSG started fast and took a fourth-minute lead through Dembele, whose first-time shot hit the far post and went in past David Raya.

It was Dembele’s 25th goal of 2024 but his first since March 16 against Marseille in Ligue 1.

The visitors continued to dominate the opening exchanges, with Jurrien Timber in particular struggling to keep his physicality below the referee’s threshold for fouls.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Arsenal v PSG prompts ‘digs’, exposes a ‘weakness’ and more nonsense

👉 How long will Arsenal keep ‘Simeone Lego figure’ when they can have real thing?

👉 Rooney defends ‘disrespected’ Arsenal man amid ‘incredible’ and ‘important’ moments

Arsenal grew into the half after a difficult opening 30 minutes and should have scored through Gabriel Martinelli but the Brazilian winger was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma’s strong wrist.

After wanting the half-time whistle to come only 20 minutes in, it came at a bad time for a Gunners side in the ascendency and knocking on the door.

Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net two minutes after the restart but Mikel Merino’s header was ruled out for offside, which took three minutes to confirm.

The difference against Liverpool and Aston Villa in the previous two rounds, Donnarumma was again crucial for PSG at the Emirates, denying Leandro Trossard with an even better low save to keep his side in front.

Substitute Barcola should have put PSG two up in the last ten minutes when he sprung through one-on-one with David Raya, but his shot dragged past the post.

Goncalo Ramos struck the bar a minute later as Arteta’s men continued living dangerously.

It was a difficult night for Arsenal, who were not at the races and did not have the depth on the bench to help find a way back in the game. Arteta’s only change in 90 minutes was Benjamin White for a hurt Jurrien Timber in the 83rd minute, with Ethan Nwaneri replacing Martin Odegaard in injury time.

Donnarumma did make a couple of huge saves but PSG easily could have punished the home side with better finishing.

We have to say PSG deserved the win and Arsenal have it all to do in Paris next Wednesday.

READ NEXT: Liverpool to retain, or finally Arsenal’s year: Who’ll win the 2025/26 Premier League title?