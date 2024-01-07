Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Trent shines in high octane FA Cup clash as Diaz kills tie with 95th-min strike

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kai Havertz in action during a match.

Luis Diaz’s last-gasp strike ensured Liverpool’s place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win against a wasteful Arsenal side.

Aaron Ramsdale came into the side for the hosts, who also handed starts to Jorginho, Reiss Nelson and Jakub Kiwior.

Kai Havertz started in the No. 9 role with Gabriel Jesus out injured due to a ‘minor knee injury’. Eddie Nketiah started on the bench.

Liverpool were without captain Virgil van Dijk due to illness.

The game started off at an extremely fast pace with Arsenal on top, with Martin Odegaard smashing the bar.

READ MORE: Arsenal and Liverpool combined XI of FA Cup heroes is led by Bergkamp and cup final star Owen

Kai Havertz missed a few chances for the Gunners before Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the bar at the other end.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the pace did not drop and Mikel Arteta’s men continued to create chances.

The deadlock was broken late on when Alexander-Arnold’s – Liverpool skipper on the day – wicked free-kick delivery was unfortunately met by Kiwior, who flicked the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Arsenal pressed to send the tie to a replay at Anfield but were caught on the counter when Luis Diaz smashed the ball into the top corner in the 95th minute.

More to follow…

READ MORE: Klopp and Arteta are both bleeps…so why do we like the Liverpool man so much more?