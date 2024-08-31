Arsenal 1-1 Brighton: Gunners struggle after Rice red card as both teams remain unbeaten

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice sits down after being kicked by Joel Veltman

Brighton and Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season after a 1-1 draw at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal made one change from their 2-0 win at Aston Villa, bringing in Leandro Trossard for Gabriel Martinelli.

There was no place in the Brighton squad for new signing Ferdi Kadioglu, while Matt O’Riley missed out after suffering a serious ankle injury in the midweek win over Crawley Town.

The Gunners took the lead in the first half through Kai Havertz, who continued his strong start to the season by lobbing Bart Verbruggen.

Declan Rice was sent off early on in the second half, receiving a second yellow card for poking the ball away as Joel Veltman attempted to take a free-kick.

Brighton swiftly equalised through Joao Pedro with their pressure finally getting the better of their hosts.

Arsenal looked dangerous on the counter as both teams created chances, with Havertz and Bukayo Saka missing big chances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

