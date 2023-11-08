Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla: Comfortable win for Gunners as Martinelli inspires win after two straight losses

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were on fire for Arsenal as they comfortably beat Sevilla 2-0 in the Champions League.

Arsenal were without forward Eddie Nketiah for the match on Wednesday evening.

Nketiah was ruled out of the Champions League Group B tie with an ankle injury, which resulted in Leandro Trossard being recalled by boss Mikel Arteta.

That was the only one change made by Arteta from Saturday’s defeat away at Newcastle United, with captain Martin Odegaard still unavailable and Gabriel Jesus also absent.

Sevilla were missing veteran Sergio Ramos due to a knock, but former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela started for the visitors at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal broke the deadlock against Sevilla in the 29th minute through Leandro Trossard.

After a sustained spell of pressure, the hosts went ahead when Jorginho threaded a superb through ball into Bukayo Saka, who squared for Trossard to fire home from close range.

Bukayo Saka put Arsenal 2-0 up in the 64th minute with a fine finish.

Gabriel Martinelli played Saka through on the right and the attacker cut inside Sevilla defender Adria Pedrosa and curled into the bottom corner for his sixth goal of the campaign.

More to follow…

