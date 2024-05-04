Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Gunners pass another test as Saka and Co. pile pressure on Man City

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice scored against Bournemouth as Arsenal won 3-0 to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal have the benefit of playing before Man City this weekend and they did what they had to do against Bournemouth at home on Saturday afternoon.

Saka, Trossard and Rice got on the scoresheet as the Gunners earned an impressive victory. They are now four points clear at the summit with games against Manchester United and Everton remaining.

Man City will close the gap on Arsenal to a single point if they beat Wolves at home on Saturday evening and they will retain their Premier League title if they win their remaining matches as Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

More to follow…