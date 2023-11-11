Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: Trossard, Saliba, Zinchenko score as Gunners go joint-top of Premier League

Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko were on target for Arsenal as they beat struggling Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League.

Arsenal made one change for the visit of Burnley as Oleksandr Zinchenko replaced Ben White in defence with Bukayo Saka fit enough to start.

England winger Saka limped off in the 2-0 Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday but kept his place, as did Takehiro Tomiyasu, who had been come off at half-time for Zinchenko.

Eddie Nketiah recovered from an ankle knock to take his place on a bench that also contained youngster Bradley Ibrahim, Charles Sagoe Jr and Reuell Walters with captain Martin Odegaard still out.

Burnley, meanwhile, named the same starting XI that lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace last week.

Arsenal took the lead in strange circumstances on the stroke of half-time, Saka heading across goal where Leandro Trossard bundled the ball home before crashing into Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and the post.

Burnley were level soon after the restart, Josh Brownhill firing home after good work from Luca Koleosho led to the ball breaking to his Clarets captain, whose finish flashed in off Gabriel Magalhaes.

The visitors at the Emirates Stadium were not level for long, however, as William Saliba’s close-range header had Arsenal back in front.

The points were all-but secured by Arsenal as Oleksandr Zinchenko volleyed the Gunners 3-1 ahead, the full-back finishing smartly after Dara O’Shea had headed a corner against his own crossbar.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages as substitute Fabio Vieira was shown a straight red card after catching Brownhill on the knee with a high challenge.

