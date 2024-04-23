Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: Havertz nets brace against former club as Prem leaders earn emphatic win

Germany international Kai Havertz netted a brace against his former club as Premier League leaders Arsenal hammered Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates.

The Gunners took control inside the opening five minutes as Leandro Trossard found the net from a tight angle.

The two sides exchanged chances for the rest of the half but Chelsea were blown away by a superb second-half performance from the hosts.

Ben White and Havertz both scored braces as Arsenal earned a huge win over their London rivals, who are now facing an uphill fight to qualify for Europe ahead of next season.

Arsenal are three points clear of second-placed Liverpool and four ahead of Man City.

As things stand, Pep Guardiola’s side will return to the summit if they win their two games in hand but it’s worth noting that Arsenal’s goal difference is significantly better than their title rivals.

More to follow…