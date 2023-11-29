Arsenal 6-0 RC Lens: Gunners get revenge over Ligue Un side as six-goal blitz sees them win Group B

After losing 2-1 to RC Lens last month, Arsenal hammered their Champions League rivals at the Emirates on Wednesday to win Group B with a game to spare.

After PSV Eindhoven battled back from behind to beat Sevilla 3-2 in the early kick-off, Arsenal needed a draw against RC Lens to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and a win would have seen them clinch first place in Group B.

The Gunners gave up a one-goal lead in their 2-1 loss to RC Lens last month but they were 5-0 up at half-time in the reverse fixture on Wednesday night.

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all scored before the break. Jorginho added Arsenal’s sixth from the penalty spot in the final ten minutes.

Mikel Arteta will now be able to rest a couple of his key players when they travel to face PSV in their Champions League group stage finale on December 12.

More to follow…

