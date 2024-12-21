Manchester City’s ongoing crisis worsened at Aston Villa as Unai Emery’s side earned a deserved 2-1 win at Villa Park to compound Pep Guardiola’s misery.

Guardiola’s side headed into their trip at Villa Park on a dire run as they had only won one of their last eleven matches in all competitions. This form leaves them 18th in the Premier League form table.

Aston Villa have also been struggling lately, but Man City were no match for Emery’s team as they were deservedly beaten on the road.

Youri Tielemans was brilliant for Aston Villa as his defence-splitting pass led to Jhon Duran’s opener inside the opening 20 minutes after the striker came close to scoring less than 60 seconds after kick-off.

Aston Villa were also in control after the interval and Morgan Rogers finished off a sublime move to double his side’s lead with 25 minutes remaining.

Man City rarely threatened Aston Villa, but they scored a consolation in stoppage time as England international Phil Foden ended his prolonged goal drought.

This result moves Aston Villa up to fifth in the Premier League as they are a point and a place above Man City. Guardiola’s team are nine points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

