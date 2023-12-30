Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley: Luiz’s late penalty saves Emery’s side as they go joint-top of Premier League

Douglas Luiz’s late penalty saw Aston Villa edge past 10-man Burnley and this 3-2 win sees them move level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table.

Sheffield United ended the Villans’ impressive winning run at Villa Park last week and while they returning to winning ways against another relegation candidate, they made hard work of it against Burnley.

Aston Villa led 2-1 at half-time as Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby scored either side of Zeki Amdouni’s goal for Burnley.

Burnley went down to ten men after 56 minutes but Lyle Foster equalised for the visitors with 20 minutes to go. They were not rewarded for their valiant performance though as Luiz’s netted a winner from the penalty spot late on.

