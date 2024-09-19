Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal: Heroic David Raya rescues Champions League draw for Gunners

David Raya is surrounded by his Arsenal team-mates after saving a penalty

David Raya was the hero for Arsenal as his double save to deny Marco Retegui’s penalty and rebound helped the Gunners avoid defeat away to Atalanta in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta named an unchanged back five from Sunday’s win at Tottenham as Riccardo Calafiori returned to the bench, while Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice came in for Leandro Trossard and Jorginho.

Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac started for Atalanta, while Europa League final hero Ademola Lookman was given the nod on the left wing.

In a fairly uneventful first half, Bukayo Saka was the closest to scoring, striking a free-kick low towards the bottom corner but was thwarted by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

The game sprung into life in the early moments of the second 45 when Thomas Partey fouled Ederson to concede a penalty.

David Raya provided an expert save to deny Mateo Retegui from the spot before leaping up to palm away the Italian striker’s rebounded shot.

It was a truly spectacular double save to stop the Gunners going behind in Bergamo.

Atalanta were by far the better side after the break and came close to scoring when substitute Juan Cuadrado struck just over the bar from 25 yards.

Gabriel Martinelli had Arsenal’s best chance after Raya’s penalty save but blazed over the crossbar after being played through by Raheem Sterling.

More to follow…