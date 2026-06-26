Turkiye bow out of the 2026 World Cup with a pride-restoring win over Group D winners the United States, while Australia and Paraguay played out a forgettable goalless draw.

The Americans, who made nine changes to their team, took an early lead for the third straight match when Auston Trusty scored in the third minute to the joy of a sold-out crowd.

Turkey hit back through Arda Guler and Baris Yilmaz for their first goals of the tournament before Sebastian Berhalter drove in a long-range effort shortly after halftime to pull the U.S. level. But substitute Ayhan had the last laugh when he found an empty net at the far post for the winner.

The U.S. now turn their focus to Wednesday’s knockout-round meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, while Turkey head home having at least salvaged some pride.

Despite there being nothing at stake, the atmosphere was noisy, with U.S. fans riding high on their team’s strong run.

One of the loudest ovations of the night came in the 58th minute, when key forward Christian Pulisic was introduced for his first appearance since being taken off at halftime in the opener against Paraguay with a calf injury.

Pulisic looked sharp and showed plenty of spirit, exchanging words with several Turkey players after a late second-half challenge.

The U.S. had a worrying moment near the final whistle when defender Trusty went down with an apparent hamstring injury and was carried off on a stretcher.

Turkey, who made seven changes to their lineup, exit the tournament with some consolation after responding to the early deficit and repeatedly finding gaps in the U.S. defence.

Late substitute Ayhan’s strike with the final kick of the night stunned the crowd and provided a fitting finish to a match played with attacking intent throughout.

Among those in attendance on a warm Southern California evening were celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell and Brad Pitt.

Meanwhile, Australia booked their place in the World Cup’s round of 32 on Thursday with a cagey 0-0 draw against Paraguay that left the South Americans facing a nervous wait to see if they will advance.

In a physical, scrappy contest at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Paraguay pushed late after being dominated early but it ended with the Socceroos making the tournament’s knockout phase for a third time, four years after reaching the last 16 in Qatar.

Tony Popovic’s team sealed second place in Group D behind co-hosts the United States and will meet the second-placed team in Group G, which remains wide open before Egypt face Iran and Belgium meet New Zealand on Friday.

Paraguay, on four points, may have done enough to advance as one of the eight best-finishing, third-placed sides but the 2010 quarter-finalists will need to wait for other results in the final group matches in the coming days.

Popovic made six changes to his starting 11 in a bold shake-up, bringing back livewire Nestory Irankunda and adding Cristian Volpato to his forward line in a signal of attacking intent.

With Jordan Bos switching from left back to right to cover for the injured Jacob Italiano, Australia made promising raids down the right but the finishing touch proved stubbornly elusive.

Minutes after kickoff, Volpato set up Jackson Irvine on the right of the penalty area but he thumped an angled shot straight at Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

Bos and Volpato drew saves from Gill late in the half without genuinely testing the keeper.

With Paraguay restricted to one shot in the half, coach Gustavo Alfaro injected Mauricio at the break, and the Brazilian-born attacker shot fruitlessly from distance five minutes after the restart.

The Paraguayans grew into the contest with the help of the energetic Julio Enciso, who repeatedly sliced through Australia’s defence.

He blew one of Paraguay’s better chances with a low shot that flashed well wide of the left post eight minutes from time.

In an end-to-end finish, Bos briefly had Socceroos fans rising from their seats in the 89th minute as he split two defenders, charged into the box from the right and sent his shot fizzing by the far post.

Mauricio gave Beach a late test when he found a sliver of room on the edge of the area but his tepid, low shot was easily dealt with and Australia held on to advance with more substance than style.