Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley: Billing beauty hands Iraola’s men first Premier League win of season

Phillip Billing scored a late beauty to give Bournemouth a priceless win against Burnley, their first Premier League victory under Andoni Iraola.

Andrei Radu was handed his Premier League debut by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola for the visit of fellow strugglers Burnley.

First-choice goalkeeper Neto was ruled out with an ankle injury while Ryan Christie started in place of the suspended Lewis Cook.

Burnley were dealt a blow with top goalscorer Lyle Foster not included in the matchday squad after he signed a new deal this week.

It meant Luca Koleosho was brought into the starting line-up by Vincent Kompany for the crucial clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Burnley opened the scoring after only 11 minutes of their clash with relegation rivals Bournemouth.

A partially cleared corner was headed down by Dara O’Shea for team-mate Charlie Taylor, who rifled in from 22 yards to score his first goal for Burnley.

Burnley’s lead was wiped out soon after when Antoine Semenyo scored a superb individual goal for Bournemouth.

Semenyo won possession from Taylor and raced into the area before he fired through O’Shea’s legs into the bottom corner after 22 minutes.

Bournemouth went ahead with 16 minutes left when Philip Billing scored from 40 yards out.

Vitinho gave away possession to Billing and the midfielder chipped over Trafford from long-range before he unveiled a T-shirt in his celebrations which read, ‘we are the world, we are the children’ amid euphoric scenes at the Vitality Stadium.

Jay Rodriguez thought he had equalised in the 89th minute but the goal was disallowed for a narrow offside. VAR had a lengthy look, but it was not overturned.

More to follow…

READ MORE: Liverpool and Spurs top the ‘fun to watch’ Premier League tabl