Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: Arteta’s side pass another test as clinical Gunners return to Prem summit

Arsenal produced a clinical performance as they beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 at the AMEX Stadium to move back to the top of the Premier League.

The pressure was on Arsenal heading into this game on Saturday evening as Man City earned a valuable 4-2 win at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace at midday.

Gunners pass another test

Arsenal have struggled against Brighton in recent years but a clinical performance saw them past Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot before second-half finishes from Kai Haverz and Leandro Trossard took the game away from Brighton.

This well-deserved victory leaves Arsenal one point clear of Liverpool and Man City at the top, but they will be dislodged if Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

More to follow…