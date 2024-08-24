Brighton 2-1 Man Utd: Pedro heads in late winner as Red Devils have two goals disallowed
Brighton have beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League after Joao Pedro’s winner deep into injury time.
Man Utd had two goals disallowed for offside at the Amex, with Amad Diallo’s second-half equaliser not enough to inspire a comeback.
Brighton took the lead through former Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck in the first half before Amad’s goal.
The Seagulls went on to win the match courtesy of a Pedro header in the 95th minute.
More to follow…