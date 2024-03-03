Burnley failed to move off the bottom of the Premier League table as their 2-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth leaves them 11 points adrift of safety.

Sunday’s game at Turf Moor was a must-win for Vincent Kompany’s side but they trailed at the break thanks to Justin Kluivert’s opener inside the opening 15 minutes.

Burnley were arguably the better side before the interval but they were unable to make the most of their opportunities.

Bournemouth kept their 1-0 lead intact for much of the second-half and Antoine Semenyo put the result beyond doubt as he added his side’s second with just a couple of minutes remaining.

This result sees Burnley remain joint-bottom of the Premier League and 11 points adrift of safety. Bournemouth meanwhile are 13th and 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

More to follow…