Burnley 0-2 Liverpool: Nunez ends goal drought, Jota scores in return game as Klopp’s men earn win

After going eight Premier League games without a goal, Darwin Nunez returned to the scoresheet as Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

Nunez has come under fire of late amid his poor finishing but he marked his return to the starting XI with his sixth Premier League goal of the season on Boxing Day.

Harvey Elliott appeared to have doubled Liverpool’s lead after 55 minutes but his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside. The visitors hung onto their one-goal lead before Diogo Jota – who was returning from injury – came off the bench to make it 2-0 late on.

This win moves Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League before Arsenal host West Ham at the Emirates on Thursday night.

More to follow…

FEATURE: Man Utd crisis, Liverpool’s title advantage… 16 Conclusions on the 66-goal Boxing Day of 1963