Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo scored as Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0 on Saturday to earn their third straight victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have shown signs of progress in recent weeks but they endured a frustrating afternoon against their London rivals.

The Blues dominated possession but they struggled to create chances before Pinnock’s header broke the deadlock after the interval.

The hosts huffed and puffed in search of a late equaliser but Brentford ended up breaking away themselves in stoppage time to put the result beyond doubt.

Summer signing Neil Maupay raced away from Robert Sanchez – who had just come up for a corner – before playing in Mbeumo to pass the ball into an empty net for Brentford’s second.

Brentford have now leapfrogged Chelsea in the Premier League table and are unbeaten in four games against the Blues.

More to follow…

