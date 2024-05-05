Chelsea 5-0 West Ham: Blues decimate miserable Hammers as Palmer scores 21st Prem goal

Chelsea backed up their comfortable midweek win over Tottenham with an emphatic 5-0 victory at home to London rivals West Ham.

Cole Palmer latched on to a loose ball in the box to comfortably slot in the ball in after 15 minutes, scoring his 21st Premier League goal of the season.

It was two 15 minutes after the 15th-minute opener when Conor Gallagher latched on to a loose ball himself to smash home on the volley, leaving Alphonse Areola no chance.

Noni Madueke then got himself on the scoresheet with a close-range effort in the 35th minute, putting the result beyond doubt before the half-time whistle.

Within two minutes of the second half, it was clear that David Moyes’ half-time team talk did nothing to get his players up for it, with Nicolas Jackson getting in on the act.

Madueke was played through by an outstanding Trevoh Chalobah pass and unselfishly squared the ball to Jackson, who couldn’t miss, even for his standards.

In a boost to Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino was able to bring Christopher Nkunku off the bench in the 77th minute.

The French attacker has not made a Premier League appearance since February 17.

Jackson put the ball in the back of the net with a tidy finish but the assistant referee flagged for offside. After a VAR check, the goal stood and Chelsea made it five against their London rivals.

More to follow…

