Colombia secured their place in the World Cup Round of 32 with a game to spare after a 1-0 victory over DR Congo in Group K on Tuesday, with Daniel Munoz scoring the winner after the South Americans had been frustrated for much of the evening.

Colombia moved to six points from two matches and guaranteed their progress to the knockout stage ahead of their final group game against Portugal, who beat Uzbekistan 5-0 earlier on Tuesday. DR Congo remained on one point and will need a result against Uzbekistan to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Colombia dominated possession and created the better chances throughout but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who produced a series of saves to keep out efforts from James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Jhon Arias.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 76th minute when Juan Quintero’s pass found Munoz surging into the penalty area and the defender fired a low shot that took a deflection on its way past Mpasi.

More to follow…