Copenhagen 4-3 Man Utd: Ten Hag’s side go bottom of group after Rashford sees red at 2-0 up

Marcus Rashford’s red card saw Manchester United surrender a two-goal lead to dramatically lose 4-3 at Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Marcus Rashford returned to the starting line-up as Manchester United took on Copenhagen in the Champions League.

The forward failed a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s win at Fulham and Antony dropped to the bench as the England international started in Denmark.

Raphael Varane was named on the bench again and Rasmus Hojlund led the line against his former club.

An intense atmosphere welcomed United in the Danish capital but Erik ten Hag’s men struck the first blow inside three minutes.

An excellent team move ended with Scott McTominay driving across for Hojlund to score against his former club at the far post in front of the travelling hordes.

Play was halted in Copenhagen due to what appeared to be a medical emergency in the stands.

As injured Jonny Evans was replaced by Raphael Varane, home fans and stewards opposite the dugouts frantically waved for attention. Medical staff were quickly in attendance and worked behind a screen.

There was applause around the ground as the individual went down the side of the pitch surrounded by medical staff.

United made it 2-0 in the 28th minute. Alejandro Garnahco’s initial attempt was saved and Hojlund was there to turn home.

United were cruising, but Marcus Rashford’s sending off changed the dynamic of the match.

Sent off after a VAR review, Copenhagen soon brought it back to 2-1 through Mohamed Elyounoussi.

There was 13 minutes of added time at the end of a first half that would finish 2-2 between 10-man United and rejuvenated Copenhagen.

Harry Maguire was adjudged to have handled and Diogo Goncalves scored from the spot, sending Andre Onana the wrong way.

United went 3-2 up in Copenhagen from the spot. Lukas Lerager was adjudged to have handled after a VAR review and Fernandes kept his cool to score the resulting penalty.

Copenhagen made it 3-3 as Lerager ghosted in at the far post.

The hosts then went 4-3 in front with substitute Roony Bardghji lashing home from 10 yards.

