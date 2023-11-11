Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton: Gueye scores late winner as Dyche’s side extend good run of form

Everton took the lead three times as Idrissa Gueye’s late winner saw Sean Dyche’s side beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson made one change for Crystal Palace’s game against Everton with Eberechi Eze coming in for Cheick Doucoure.

Michael Olise was named among the substitutes for the first time this season after recovering from injury.

For Everton, Sean Dyche also made a single change with Amadou Onana coming in for Idrissa Gueye.

Everton took the lead against Crystal Palace inside of a minute, Vitalii Mykolenko rising highest inside the box to thump a header past Sam Johnstone.

Palace were handed the chance to equalise after four minutes when Eberechi Eze was felled inside the box by Jarrad Branthwaite.

From the spot, Eze stepped up and calmly rolled it into the corner for 1-1.

Everton regained the lead at Selhurst Park minutes after half-time through Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Palace failed to properly deal with a corner from the visitors and Mykolenko was allowed space to shoot from the edge of the box. His shot cannoned back off the post, and there unmarked was Doucoure to tap home.

Palace equalised with 17 minutes to go and it was a defensive calamity for Everton.

A high, headed ball into the box looked an easy clearance for James Tarkowski, but as he ducked and left it for his goalkeeper, in nipped Odsonne Edouard to steal in between the Everton pair to level.

Everton went ahead for the third time with five minutes to go. Doucoure received the ball in midfield and looked up to see Idrissa Gueye racing through the centre. Doucoure’s pass was weighted perfectly, and Gueye needed barely to break stride as he held off Tyrick Mitchell and guided his shot beyond Johnstone.

