Curacao hold Ecuador for historic first World Cup point after Eloy Room heroics
Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room made a colossal 15 saves to earn his country a first-ever World Cup point against Ecuador.
After conceding seven goals to Germany in Curacao’s first-ever World Cup match, Room was unbeatable as Ecuador failed to find a way past him despite registering 27 shots.
Sunday’s point gives Curacao a fighting chance of reaching the knockout stages.
Victory over the Ivory Coast on matchday three would see them finish above the African side and, at the very least, secure a place among the best third-placed teams.
More to follow…