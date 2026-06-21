Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room made a colossal 15 saves to earn his country a first-ever World Cup point against Ecuador.

After conceding seven goals to Germany in Curacao’s first-ever World Cup match, Room was unbeatable as Ecuador failed to find a way past him despite registering 27 shots.

Sunday’s point gives Curacao a fighting chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Victory over the Ivory Coast on matchday three would see them finish above the African side and, at the very least, secure a place among the best third-placed teams.

More to follow…