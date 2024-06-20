England produced a dreadful performance as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Denmark, but they remain the favourites to finish top of Group C.

The Three Lions took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes against Serbia in their tournament opener and they did so again on Thursday evening.

Kyle Walker latched onto the ball after advancing upfield and his deflected pullback found Harry Kane in the penalty area. The Bayern Munich talisman did the rest as he clinically converted past Kasper Schmeichel.

England were criticised for dropping back after going ahead against Serbia, but they did the same thing against Denmark.

The only difference this time was that England were punished as Morten Hjlulmand’s brilliant long-range strike nestled in the bottom corner past Jordan Pickford.

England were unable to respond to this setback and struggled all over the pitch en route to a disappointing draw.

More to follow…