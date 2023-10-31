Report details manager’s beef with Tottenham loanee as burger causes fiery feud

Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly feuding with Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk for his lack of fitness, and the midfielder ordering a burger at the team hotel has escalated things.

Ndombele’s struggled to find his feet during the last few years of his career. After joining Spurs for £63million in 2019, he failed to have the desire impact, and while he’s still owned by the north London outfit, he’s played just 91 games for them.

He’s now into his third loan spell away from Tottenham in as many seasons, having moved to Galatasaray this summer after spells at Lyon and then Napoli.

Neither party will be relishing the midfielder’s spell in Turkey so far. Indeed, Ndombele has played 123 minutes across all competitions so far this term.

A report from Turkish outlet Fotospor suggests his lack of fitness is one of the main reasons for that. It’s stated Galatasaray manager Buruk is waiting for Ndombele to ‘lose excess weight and for his fat percentage to reach a reasonable level.’

That’s as he was apparently too heavy when he joined the club, and they want him to be 75 kilograms. However, fuel has been added to the fire regarding the Frenchman being overweight after an incident which followed his 10-minute Champions League cameo against Bayern Munich.

Indeed, it’s said that when he arrived back at the team hotel after that match, he ordered a burger, despite the fact he’s supposed to eat healthy meals prepared at the facility, as, presumably, are all the other players.

The report suggests that Buruk met with Ndombele after the incident and ‘used very harsh expressions’ and told the Tottenham loanee he won’t play until he drops to 75kg and reaches a suitable body-fat level.

As such, he did not play in the latest league game against Rizespor. Let us see if anything changes over the next few weeks, but it could be a rough season for the Tottenham man if he can’t get to the level that’s apparently expected of him.

