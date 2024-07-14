England 1-2 Spain: La Roja claim record fourth European Championship after Oyarzabal winner

Spain have beaten England 2-1 in the final of Euro 2024 to win their fourth European Championship.

Gareth Southgate’s men secured a place in Sunday’s final with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands and the England manager made one change for the final in Berlin, bringing in Manchester United’s Luke Shaw for his first start since February. He replaced Kieran Trippier in left-wing-back.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente welcomed back Dani Carvajal following his one-match suspension, with Jesus Navas dropping to the bench.

Nacho Fernandez also dropped to the bench as Robin Le Normand returned to partner former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte in the centre of defence.

England set up with two banks of four as Phil Foden played just off Harry Kane as they looked to hit Spain on the counter early on.

La Roja enjoyed plenty of the ball in the opening 15 minutes with England eventually managing to get a foothold on the game as Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka linked well down the right flank.

England captain Kane picked up the first booking of the game with a follow-through on Fabian Ruiz, with Dani Olmo finding himself in the referee’s book six minutes later for a challenge on Declan Rice.

The first half was a classic cagey tournament final spectacle as both sides played risk-free and the referee blew his whistle for fun in periods.

Spain lost Rodri to injury for the second half but they came out of the traps too fast for England, opening the scoring in the 48th minute.

La Roja’s two scintilating wingers, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, combined to open the scoring, with the Athletic Bilbao man – who has been linked with Yamal’s Barcelona – smashing the ball past Jordan Pickford.

Southgate reacted in the 61st minute by bringing off his captain Kane for the hero against the Netherlands, Ollie Watkins.

Chelsea player of the year Cole Palmer quickly followed him on to the pitch, replacing Kobbie Mainoo.

What an impact he made, finding the bottom corner with an outstanding finish to beat Unai Simon in the Spain goal, equalising shortly after Pickford made an outstanding save to deny Yamal.

It was another substitute who made his mark for Spain with the winning goal as Mikel Oyarzabal got on the end of a fine Marc Cucurella cross to win the trophy for Spain.

