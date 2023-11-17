England 2-0 Malta: Kane nets 62nd Three Lions goal as Southgate’s men underwhelm in latest win

England were far from their best in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier but Harry Kane netted his 62nd international goal in their 2-0 win over Malta.

It took England less than ten minutes to go in front at Wembley as an own goal from defender Enrico Pepe broke the deadlock on Friday night.

The Three Lions struggled to find their groove for much of the game and Malta forged one or two openings of their own without punishing the hosts.

Kyle Walker, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Cole Palmer were all brought on before Kane put the game beyond doubt with his latest England goal with 15 minutes to go. Several England stars combined in the build-up as a superb passing move resulted in the Bayern Munich star finding the net from close range.

Rice had a goal ruled out for offside moments later as England were made to settle for a 2-0 win. They remain six points clear of their nearest rivals in the group with one match to go.

More to follow…

