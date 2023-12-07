Everton 3-0 Newcastle: Defiant Toffees thump Howe’s side to move out of Prem relegation zone

Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto scored late on as Everton earned a resounding win over Newcastle United to move out of the bottom three.

Everton’s strong start to the 2023/24 season was undone by a ten-point deduction which was given to them by an independent commission after breaking one of the Premier League’s financial rules.

The Toffees were many people’s pre-season favourites for relegation but they were sitting comfortably in mid-table before this deduction, which plunged them into the bottom three.

Sean Dyche’s side have not let this get them down, though. Since their deduction, they performed well in their loss to Man Utd and beat Nottm Forest 1-0. Then on Thursday night, they found the net three times in the final ten minutes to earn their best win of the season so far.

McNeil, Doucoure and Bet scored in Everton’s victory, which moves them up to 17th in the Premier League and one point clear of the bottom three. Newcastle meanwhile remain seventh and four points adrift of the Champions League places.

