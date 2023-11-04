Fulham 0-1 Man Utd: Fernandes saves Ten Hag with late winner but abysmal Red Devils struggle again

Bruno Fernandes netted a late winner for Manchester United as they edged past Fulham to pick up a much-needed three points on the road.

The Red Devils headed into Saturday’s game needing a win with Erik ten Hag under increasing pressure following heavy defeats to Man City and Newcastle United.

Man Utd struggled once again against Fulham, who had chances to take the lead themselves in the second half as the visitors were on the back foot.

The game looked set to finish as a draw but a moment of quality from Fernandes settled the match in United’s favour. The Portugal international found the bottom corner with a shot from the edge of the penalty area after the hosts failed to clear.

This win moves Man Utd up to sixth ahead of another must-win game in the Champions League against FC Copenhagen in midweek.

More to follow…

