Fulham 0-4 Man City: Arsenal blow as Gvardiol brace helps City brush aside Cottagers with ease

Josko Gvardiol continued his impressive form as he scored a brace for new Premier League leaders Manchester City in their 4-0 win against Fulham.

If Arsenal are going to win the Premier League title, they need to win their remaining two games (versus Manchester United and Everton) and hope Man City drop points in one of their games.

City are *once again* purring at the right time as they look to clinch another Premier League title and they brushed aside Fulham with ease on Saturday afternoon.

A rare brace from Gvardiol plus goals from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez saw Man City return to the top of the Premier League table via a 4-0 victory.

Arsenal will return to the summit if they beat Man Utd on Sunday at Old Trafford, but the race for the title is still in City’s hands.

