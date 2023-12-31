Fulham 2-1 Arsenal: Gunners lose again as De Cordova-Reid, Jimenez score in comeback win

Fulham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 at Craven Cottage, meaning the Gunners have finished 2023 fourth in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta made three changes to the side that were beaten 2-0 at home to West Ham United on Thursday, bringing in Jakub Kiwior, Kai Havertz and Eddie Nketiah for Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

Zinchenko was absent from the squad due to a calf problem, the Gunners confirmed on X.

After failing to score against the Hammers despite having 30 shots, Arsenal took the lead inside five minutes after Bukayo Saka latched on to Bernd Leno’s save to deny Gabriel Martinelli.

The hosts reacted well to going a goal down and equalised in the 29th minute when Raul Jimenez got on the end of Tom Cairney’s cross.

Fulham took the lead for the first time after the break when Bobby De Cordova-Reid latched on to the ball in the six-yard box following a corner, smashing the ball past David Raya.

More to follow…

