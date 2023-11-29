Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd: Red Devils on brink of exit as Onana’s errors let down them in CL thriller

Andre Onana made a couple of blatant mistakes as Manchester United let a two-goal lead slip in their 3-3 draw against Galatasaray on Wednesday night.

Man Utd were bottom of Group A heading into the penultimate round of fixtures on Wednesday night. With a home game against Bayern Munich coming up, the Premier League giants realistically needed to beat Galatasaray to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The Red Devils were met with a raucous atmosphere at Rams Park but the visitors were able to silence the Galatasaray supporters in the early stages.

Alejandro Garnacho finished a sublime move to open the scoring after 11 minutes. Not too long after, Bruno Fernandes’ stunning long-range strike doubled their lead.

The score was 2-1 at the break as Andre Onana failed to keep out Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick.

Scott McTominay restored Man Utd’s two-goal lead shortly after the restart but their goalkeeper made a huge error with half an hour to go as Galatasaray were gifted their second goal via another Ziyech free-kick.

Kerem Akturkoglu restored parity with a brilliant strike that beat Onana at his near post and the two sides treated fans to a thrilling final 20 minutes as they exchanged chances.

In the end, the Group A rivals were made to settle for a point apiece. Man Utd remain bottom of the group and they realistically need to beat Bayern Munich to give themselves a decent chance of advancing.

