Georgia 1-1 Czechia: Patrik Schick scores first goal at Euro 2024 to rescue crucial point

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Tomas Holes in action during the Group F match of Euro 2024

Georgia and Czechia played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Hamburg to leave their qualification to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 alive.

Czechia thought they had taken the lead when Adam Hzolek bundled the ball over the line but the goal was disallowed as the ball hit his arm.

Georgia went 1-0 up in first-half stoppage time after Robin Hranac handled the ball in the box. Georges Mikautadze stepped up and confidently converted.

Czechia improved after the break and eventually equalised through Patrik Schick in the 59th minute, chesting the ball across the line from a yard out.

They dominated the final exchanges but could not find a winner, though the biggest chance of the remaining half-hour came with the last kick of the ball when three Georgian players ran through on goal against one Czechia defender.

Saba Lobjanidze could not convert to win his side the game, blazing the ball over the bar from close range.

More to follow…