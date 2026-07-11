Jude Bellingham scored twice as England beat Norway 2-1 after extra time to reach the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.

Andreas Schjelderup gave Norway the lead in the first half of their first-ever World Cup quarter-final.

It’s debatable whether the Benfica winger was crossing or shooting, but his strike fizzed past Ezri Konsa and over the outstretched arms of Jordan Pickford.

England captain Harry Kane wanted a foul in the build-up, but referee Clement Turpin waved play on and VAR did not recommend an on-field review.

Jude Bellingham equalised for Thomas Tuchel’s side in first-half stoppage time with an excellent left-footed finish.

Norway thought they had restored their lead when Torbjorn Heggem poked in from close range, but VAR intervened to send Turpin to the pitchside monitor and award a foul against Erling Haaland for a push on new Manchester City teammate Elliot Anderson.

After 90 minutes, Saturday evening’s quarter-final went to extra time.

Three minutes into extra time, Bellingham struck again, reacting quickest to Morgan Rogers’ rebounded effort to score his sixth goal of the 2026 World Cup.

Before the clock reached 100 minutes, England thought they had the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot when Djed Spence went down under a challenge from Oscar Bobb. However, Turpin was once again sent to the pitchside monitor and overturned his original decision.

In the end, it didn’t matter for England as they held on to win 2-1 and book their place in the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face either Argentina or Switzerland in Atlanta.