Report: Mbappe to Real Madrid ‘definitively off’ as Perez ‘throws the towel in’ amid fear of 2022 repeat

Real Madrid have ‘definitively ruled out’ signing Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain.

Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season after opting not to trigger the one-year extension in his PSG deal.

He let the Ligue 1 champions know about his intention to leave on a free transfer at the end of 2023/24 via a letter, which greatly upset the club’s hierarchy.

After making it clear to the player that he had to sign a new deal or be sold in the summer, Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal were the only club to make a bid, seeing a mind-boggling offer worth more than £200million accepted.

Mbappe – who has 33 goals this year – did not want to play in the Saudi Pro League, however, even with Al Hilal willing to sign him on a one-year contract so he could still leave for nothing next year.

A move to Real Madrid feels inevitable, which it also did back in 2022 when Mbappe was poised to leave PSG as a free agent.

The France captain decided to extend his stay in the French capital, leaving Los Blancos president Florentino Perez full of rage.

Perez does not want to be left with egg on his face again and according to Carrusel Deportivo (via Fichajes), a programme on Cadena SER, Madrid have ‘thrown the towel in’ with the signing ‘definitively off’.

The Spanish club’s president has ‘put his foot down forever’ with Mbappe viewed as an unpredictable character.

This seems to be a firm stance of no player being bigger than the club, which should be the case with any club, especially Real bloody Madrid.

The La Liga giants were recently forced to release a statement saying they have not opened talks to sign Mbappe in 2024.

“In view of the information recently published by various media outlets regarding alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid C.F. would like to state that this information is categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with any player belonging to PSG,” the statement read.

This is now the longest-running transfer saga in world football and when Mbappe U-turned to sign a contract extension in Paris two years ago, Perez said: “This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream”.

