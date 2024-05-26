Leeds United 0-1 Southampton: Armstrong winner seals play-off glory and PL return for the Saints

Leeds United suffered more play-off heartache as Adam Armstrong netted the vital winner for Southampton as they sealed promotion back to the Premier League.

Southampton overcame a shaky start to take the lead inside the opening 25 minutes as top scorer Armstrong found the net via a clinical finish.

Leeds never recovered from this setback as their star performers did not deliver in their biggest game of the season as they lost in the play-offs once again.

While Leeds came up short, Southampton were the deserving winners as they produced an impressive performance to keep a clean sheet and earn a narrow win over their promotion rivals to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

More to follow…