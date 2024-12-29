Leicester City 0-2 Man City: Guardiola’s side crawl to priceless victory as Haaland ends goal drought

Erling Haaland ended his goal drought and Manchester City returned to winning ways as they crawled to a 2-0 victory at relegation candidates Leicester City.

Man City headed into Sunday’s match having won just one of their previous 13 matches in all competitions, but they earned a priceless victory at The King Power Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring just past the 20th-minute mark as Savinho converted the rebound after Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk saved Phil Foden’s initial shot.

This goal did not settle Man City’s nerves too much as they looked leggy while Leicester City had a real go at getting back into the game.

Jamie Vardy had a couple of opportunities to level the match but he and Leicester were wasteful before Man City doubled their advantage with 15 minutes remaining.

Haaland headed home his first goal since the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on December 7 after getting on the end of a cross by Savinho.

Man City were far from their best, but Pep Guardiola will be hoping that they can build confidence from this result heading into the New Year. This result leaves them fifth in the Premier League ahead of the remaining matchday 19 matches.

MORE TO FOLLOW…