Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal: Arteta’s side top at Christmas after entertaining pre-Christmas stalemate

Arsenal earned a point against Liverpool at Anfield to ensure that they will be top of the Premier League at Christmas for the second season running.

After last weekend’s dull Big Six clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, Arsenal’s visit to Anfield on Saturday lived up to expectations.

The Gunners landed the first blow inside the opening five minutes as Gabriel Magalhaes met Martin Odegaard’s teasing free-kick and headed home past Alisson Becker.

This did not deter Liverpool too much. They could (and perhaps should) have been awarded a penalty for an Odegaard handball after 20 minutes but Mo Salah equalised for the hosts around 10 minutes later.

A stunning long-range pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Salah on the right flank and the Egypt international’s thunderous strike found the top corner after he got the better of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The two high-flying sides exchanged chances for the remainder of what proved to be a thrilling pre-Christmas game but they ultimately cancelled each other out.

After Aston Villa were held by Sheffield United on Friday night, this result sees Arsenal sit top of the Premier League at Christmas. They remain one point clear of Unai Emery’s side and Liverpool.

More to follow…

