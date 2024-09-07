Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly a ‘contract rebel’ but is more likely to sign a new deal than Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer.

There are currently no negotiations over an extension with any of the key Liverpool trio, according to reports.

Salah has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of his contract and admitted last weekend that he is playing his last season at Anfield.

Speaking after Sunday’s victory over Manchester United, the Egyptian said: “I was coming to the game, I was saying ‘Look, it could be the last time’. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, ‘OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season’.”

Reds captain Van Dijk has not been linked with any clubs and has remained coy about his long-term future.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Alexander-Arnold as a free agent next summer.

Having come through the club’s youth academy and made his debut as a teenager, it feels likely that the England international will want to stay at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is apparently a ‘contract rebel’ but could extend Liverpool deal

This is backed up in a report from Football Insider, where it is claimed that he is the ‘most likely’ of the three ‘contract rebels’ to pen a contract extension.

Before we get into the bulk of the report…’contract rebel’ is Mediawatch worthy. Reports suggest that Liverpool have not opened talks with any of the players, not that they don’t want to stay or are refusing to negotiate a new deal.

Anyway, it is claimed that Liverpool are ready to ‘push hard’ to keep their homegrown superstar beyond 2025.

Arne Slot’s side reportedly wanted to wait until after the summer transfer window closed to discuss fresh terms with Trent, Van Dijk and Salah, and are poised to kick things off by speaking to the English defender.

It is noted that ‘there remains a possibility that all three walk away in 2026’ – though we think the report is supposed to say 2025, when all of their contracts expire.

Real Madrid are a club to watch in the Alexander-Arnold saga. The lure of playing for Los Blancos could be too appealing for the 25-year-old to ignore.

England: Carsley gives Alexander-Arnold incentive to impress

Alexander-Arnold’s current priority is England and he has a great opportunity to nail down the right-back spot during this month’s international break.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has been the Three Lions’ first-choice in that position for several years but was not included in interim manager Lee Carsley’s first squad.

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier is also not involved having retired from international football, while Arsenal’s Benjamin White remains out in the cold and Reece James is injured.

It really is the perfect time for Alexander-Arnold to prove himself in the Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Carsley says he will be playing the Liverpool star in his natural position after Gareth Southgate’s failed centre-midfield experiment at Euro 2024.

“I think for me for this camp especially he’ll be a right-back playing in defence,” Carsley said of Trent.

“At some point I imagine we’ll see Trent arriving into that kind of (midfield) area, but I see him as a right-back.”

