Sven Botman congratulated Alexander Isak after his transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool, so he’d obviously be bang up for joining the Swede at Anfield.

A fresh report from Caught Offside says Newcastle centre-back Botman is a target for Liverpool and Chelsea. Is he, though? Honestly? Probably.

Sven Botman for Newcastle: Key points

Spent months battling for his signature with AC Milan

Brilliant first season, injury-ravaged second campaign

Back on form in 2025/26 but Magpies struggling

Now started six in a row in the Premier League

It’s reported that Botman’s ‘fine form’ has caught the eye of Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool – the latter having signed Isak from Newcastle for a British record fee in the summer.

After losing their star striker to the Reds, Eddie Howe’s side ‘will do all they can to keep’ the Dutch defender.

Interest in Botman was first reported by the website weeks ago, so there must be some legitimacy to the link if they keep banging on that door.

First, it was ‘Liverpool have had interest’, then the rumours really started to accelerate: ‘Liverpool want to repeat Isak move’, ‘On Liverpool’s list’, ‘Key development on Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target expected in next few weeks’, a less subtle ‘Liverpool and Chelsea want to sign 25-year-old Newcastle star’, and now ‘Liverpool could make a move for Chelsea target’ – all included in Caught Offside headlines from the last three weeks.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle ‘really want to keep’ Botman. CO sources say: “There’s been a delay to sorting out a new contract for Botman due to the change in sporting director at Newcastle.

“But a new deal for Botman is one of Ross Wilson’s top priorities. Newcastle are calm about the situation. They don’t want to sell, and he’s yet to signal that he wants to leave.

“[Arne] Slot sees Botman as someone who’d fit in well. Liverpool have monitored him closely and could make a move.

“Chelsea have been tracking Botman for a while.”

Botman makes sense for Chelsea and Liverpool

Whether or not it’s complete rubbish or true, there’s no doubt Botman would be a very sensible signing for Chelsea, and a pretty sensible one for Liverpool too.

His previous injuries are a concern, but it’s clear that the ex-Lille defender is a top player and good enough to make the step up to a Premier League title contender.

You can look at it two ways:

It making sense makes it an easy story to make up.

It makes so much sense there simply has to be an element of truth.

And if we’re being completely honest, Caught Offside being the only source doesn’t exactly bode well.

Nonetheless, Chelsea defenders keep getting injured, and they still don’t have a world-class centre-half despite spending huge amounts of money.

Botman isn’t world-class yet, but he has the potential to become elite, and he’d walk straight into Enzo Maresca’s best XI, especially in the absence of Levi Colwill.

Two left-footed centre-halves playing together might send a shiver down your spine, but if Botman were a Blue, he and Colwill would form Maresca’s strongest partnership at the back.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are even more desperate for centre-back depth than Chelsea.

Their top target remains Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. As we all know, the champions were agonisingly close to signing him on deadline day, probably the biggest missed transfer of 2025/26.

Now, though, Guehi is expected to leave Palace on a free transfer in the summer. It’s clear he won’t sign a new contract, but there’s a small chance he could go for a fee in January.

Liverpool will face competition from Europe’s elite, likely including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and potentially Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Signing Botman mid-season won’t happen. But if Liverpool miss out on Guehi, another saga between these two rivals feels inevitable.

Newcastle man to reunite with ‘brother’ Isak at Liverpool?

Botman was one of the Newcastle players to wish Isak well after the saga of the summer ended with the Swedish striker joining Liverpool for an eye-watering £125million.

He said on Instagram: “What started off as teammates grew into one of my rare best friendships. No more words needed, brother, all the best in your next chapter.”

So, he obviously wants to follow Isak to Liverpool…right?

We certainly look forward to that one being peddled by some websites over the weekend.

The fact it’s another Newcastle player Liverpool reportedly want to sign is juicy enough, but this one’s golden.

