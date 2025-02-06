Liverpool will play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final after comfortably beating Tottenham 4-0 at Anfield to win 4-1 on aggregate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out through injury, while Arne Slot rested Alisson.

Dominik Szoboszlai had the ball in the net shortly before the half-hour but he was offside.

Liverpool were unsurprisingly on the front foot in the opening 30 minutes but were unable to create any clear-cut chances against a well-organised Tottenham backline.

Ange Postecoglou tweaked his usual gung-ho tactics to try and contain the hosts and punish them on the counter with Richarlison leading the line and getting physical with Virgil van Dijk.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a smart finish at the back post.

Mohamed Salah’s trivela cross was intended for Darwin Nunez but went all the way through to the Dutchman, who struck on the volley first time to beat Antonin Kinsky at his front post.

Postecoglou introduced Mathys Tel for his debut in the first half after an injury to Richarlison.

Liverpool started the second half well and won a penalty after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Spurs goalkeeper Kinsky.

Salah stepped up and smashed the ball into the top corner in outrageous fashion to put the Reds two goals ahead on the night and 2-1 up on aggregate.

Gakpo almost made it three at Anfield but struck the post with a left-footed strike after 63 minutes.

Ryan Gravenberch was next to strike the woodwork, hitting the post with a long-range effort in front of the Kop.

Brilliant young right-back Conor Bradley then created the third goal at Anfield, setting up Dominik Szoboszlai to slot past Kinsky and put the tie out of reach.

Heung-min Son tried to get Spurs back into the match, striking the bar with a powerful left-footed shot minutes after Szoboszlai’s goal.

To rub salt in the wounds, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk scored his side’s fourth, heading in from a corner to make it 4-1 on aggregate.

Liverpool will face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

