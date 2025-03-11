Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones had spot-kicks saved as Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the last 16.

Liverpool were fortunate to take a 1-0 lead into Tuesday night’s Champions League last 16 second leg against PSG as they were completely dominated before substitute Harvey Elliott netted an unlikely winner against the run of play.

However, Liverpool’s advantage was quickly snatched away at Anfield as in-form Ousmane Dembele netted an opener inside the opening 15 minutes after Arne Slot’s side failed to capitalise on their fast start.

The remainder of the second leg was extremely tense as the two European giants exchanged huge chances but could not be separated, drawing 1-1 on aggregate after extra time.

PSG were arguably the better sides over the two legs in proving they are the real deal and they beat Liverpool 4-1 on penalties.

Luis Enrique’s side were faultless with their spot-kicks as Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos, Dembele and Desire Doue netted, while Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones had efforts saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma after Mo Salah scored Liverpool’s first spot kick.

Now, Liverpool can only do the double this season as they are top of the Premier League and in the Carabao Cup final. As for PSG, a quarter-final tie against Aston Villa or Club Brugge awaits.

More to follow…