Luton 1-1 Liverpool: Reds score last-gasp equaliser to break Luton’s hearts…at least it was Luis Diaz

Luton Town picked up their first home win of the season against Liverpool thanks to a late goal from former Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong.

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes to his Liverpool side for their visit to Luton, with only Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez keeping their places from the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth.

Luis Diaz was named on the bench for the first time since his father was kidnapped in Colombia, while Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk were among those returning to the starting XI.

For Luton, Andros Townsend came in for his first start in place of Jacob Brown as Rob Edwards named an otherwise unchanged side from the defeat to Aston Villa.

Liverpool created plenty of chances in the first half, but could not find a breakthrough.

Luton took the lead with 11 minutes to go through substitute Tahith Chong, who raced away on the break and got on the end of Issa Kabore’s pass to finish first time.

Substitute Diaz scored in the 95th minute to grab a point for the Reds.

More to follow…

READ MORE: Top 10 Premier League managers of all time sees Unai Emery just behind Arteta