Luton Town 1-2 Burnley: Larsen, Foster score as Kompany’s side earn first Prem win of the season

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s dramatic late winner snatched Burnley their first Premier League victory of the season – a 2-1 win over relegation rivals Luton.

The Dane netted a goal-of-the-season contender after Lyle Foster’s opener for Burnley was cancelled out by Luton forward Elijah Adebayo.

Rob Edwards’ team were left to rue missed chances once again as they were unable to build on their 2-1 win at Everton over the weekend.

Carlton Morris set the tone in the opening seconds when he closed down goalkeeper James Trafford’s clearance and minutes later his strike from inside the box went narrowly wide as the hosts looked for an early opener.

Burnley were second-best for the first 20 minutes, but Vincent Kompany’s men rode the storm and began to enjoy some success.

Clarets forward Zeki Amdouni tested Thomas Kaminski with a header from a corner that forced an acrobatic save from the Belgian to keep the score level.

This came shortly before Josh Brownhill had fired a warning shot from distance which narrowly avoided Kaminski’s top corner.

The chance of the half came in the 33rd minute. Alfie Doughty found wing-back partner Issa Kabore and he sent over a cross in search of Morris but the ball fell kindly for Chiedozie Ogbene, whose diving header was inches away from nestling inside Trafford’s post.

However, it was Burnley who struck first in time added on in the first half.

Sander Berge did well to find Foster and he beat Tom Lockyer in a foot race to tuck his effort away.

The Hatters almost equalised when Doughty’s inch-perfect corner found the head of Morris and his glancing header went inches wide.

Substitute Adebayo found the head of Jacob Brown who was denied by Josh Cullen on the line as the tide began to turn with 25 minutes to go.

After Morris was denied a penalty, his header missed the target once again as it started to feel like it was not going to be the Hatters’ night.

But it was Adebayo who grabbed Luton the goal they deserved after 84 minutes.

Reece Burke got on the end of a deep cross and provided the knockdown to the striker, who sorted his feet out and tapped home to level.

But their joy was short-lived as Burnley scored a second a minute later to stun Kenilworth Road into silence.

Bruun Larsen cut inside and produced an outstanding curled effort which found the top corner in front of the away fans.

Luton searched for a second equaliser during seven added minutes but it was not to be and Burnley held on for the win to move up to 18th in the table.

READ MORE: Premier League sack race… Poch and Ten Hag battling to outlast Heckingbottom

